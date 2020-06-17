Naramata RMT temporarily banned from treating female patients

Photo: pixabay

A Naramata registered massage therapist has been banned from treating female patients while under investigation for allegations of peaking at patients' exposed bodies and sexting during appointments.

The temporary order was issued against Brent Rowland by the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. on June 12. The college has given the matter to an inquiry panel after public complaints were made about the RMT that include:

sexting images and texts (with a third party) during massage therapy appointments

viewing female patients’ disrobed bodies when lifting the draping sheet as patients turned over.

The College's Inquiry Committee panel was satisfied that there's a 'prima facie' case of sexual misconduct in relation to the two allegations.

"The Inquiry Committee panel found that the allegations are serious and there is a real risk of harm to patients if Mr. Rowland were allowed to continue to practice without restriction," states the public notice.

"The evidence was not manifestly unfounded, unreliable or exaggerated," the college continued.

According to the college, the panel also found a separate allegation in a case of "conduct unbecoming" by Rowland, but they see no immediate risk to the public in respect of that allegation specifically.

In an email sent to Castanet, Rowland describes the allegations as unfortunate but understands the need for the College to conduct accordingly when protecting the public's interest.

"I sincerely regret that the College has found it necessary to act in such a way in this instance," wrote Rowland. "I know that many people assume that anyone accused of a wrongdoing is automatically guilty."

"All I can say is that I plan to cooperate fully with the investigation, and I hope it can proceed as quickly as possible," added Rowland.



According to a note on the Equilibrium Massage Therapy website, Rowland’s practice has suspended all operations.

None of the allegations against Rowland have been proven.