Penticton  

RCMP investigating firearms and ammunition stolen from home

Firearms stolen from home

Penticton RCMP are investigating a theft after multiple firearms and ammunition were taken from a home in broad daylight. 

On June 9, sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 3 p.m., someone "broke into a detached garage located in behind a residence in the 200 block of Douglas Ave," said Const. James Grandy, media relations officer for Penticton RCMP.

Once inside the culprit(s) stole several firearms and ammunition, which were all secured inside a firearm's safe.

Should anyone have information on the theft, they're encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-493-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

