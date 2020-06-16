RCMP arrest both victim and suspect after shooting

Photo: Contributed

RCMP have arrested two men after a shooting in Oliver on Monday.



Officers responded to a disturbance between two men at a house in the 5500 block of Yarrow Street at 5:50 p.m. on June 15. During the disruption, one man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The home's resident, a 62-year-old man, faces firearms charges while the injured man, a 43-year-old local, faces charges of mischief and dangerous driving.



Both men have been released from custody to appear in court on Sept. 16.



This is the second shooting in Oliver in less than a week.



Investigators for both cases continue to work with one another but there does not appear to be any relation between the two incidents.



Police would like to speak to any witnesses to this event or anyone who may have information that leads to this disturbance. To speak to an investigator please call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.