159297
158943
Penticton  

RCMP arrest both victim and suspect after shooting

Another shooting in Oliver

- | Story: 302934

RCMP have arrested two men after a shooting in Oliver on Monday. 

Officers responded to a disturbance between two men at a house in the 5500 block of Yarrow Street at 5:50 p.m. on June 15. During the disruption, one man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The home's resident, a 62-year-old man, faces firearms charges while the injured man, a 43-year-old local, faces charges of mischief and dangerous driving.

Both men have been released from custody to appear in court on Sept. 16.

This is the second shooting in Oliver in less than a week. 

Investigators for both cases continue to work with one another but there does not appear to be any relation between the two incidents.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses to this event or anyone who may have information that leads to this disturbance. To speak to an investigator please call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4169218
57 600 Sherwood Road, Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


156061


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Okie
Okie Penticton SPCA >


157800


Celebs then and now

Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries
Cat tries to steal owner’s food from plate
Must Watch
This clever cat is trying its hardest to get food from...
Grimes and Elon Musk forced to change son’s name again for birth certificate
Showbiz
Grimes and Elon Musk secured their first child's unusual name...
Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody
Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157448