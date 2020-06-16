City of Penticton will resume disconnections for unpaid utilities over the next three months

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton will be resuming utilities disconnections based on non-payment at a gradual rate over the next three months, based on which customers have most recently paid their bills.

Council had voted in March to suspend shutting off power for unpaid bills until at least June 30.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard that many active accounts have done a good job of paying their bills despite the pandemic, with just 170 currently eligible for disconnection at this time out of nearly 20,000 utilities accounts.

Of those 170, 136 have not made any payments to their accounts since March 20.

City staff put forward a proposal to ease back into regular disconnection practice, which will see customers who have gone the longest without paying penalized first and other disconnections done in stages over the subsequent three months.

"With this approach, those customers that have been actively making payments and attempting to address their utility accounts have a greater chance of catching up before entering the scenario of being disconnected and incurring the reconnect fee on top of what they already owe on their account," said Amber Coates, revenue supervisor.

"It is anticipated most of those that would fall into the third grouping that have made the more recent payments would be able to avoid being disconnected at all given the extra time."

Council agreed with the proposal.

"We’ve made a bit of a problem here in that we have allowed folks that are likely facing some financial challenges to set up a higher debt that we would normally have with the city,” said Coun. Frank Regehr.

“It's a difficult time for expect a lot of people, nobody really wants to see disconnections out there ... but we’ve allowed this privilege of these debts and I think this is a reasonable option."

Coun. Judy Sentes also spoke in favour of the motion to gradually restart disconnections.

"I think it was a generous opportunity but I fear there has been some negative consequences to those that now have to pay. It always had to be paid, we just deferred it," Sentes said.

"Some people have made payments to the best of their ability and I would like to comment on that and thank them ... and to those that did, I would like to acknowledge that it's been appreciated."

The motion to restart utilities disconnections on July 8 passed unanimously.