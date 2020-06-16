159297
Penticton  

Victim of fatal shooting in Oliver identified as Noah Zakall

Shooting victim identified

- | Story: 302902

The victim of a fatal shooting in Oliver Saturday night has been identified as 21-year-old Noah Zakall. 

Castanet spoke to several close to the young man to confirm his death, as police had declined to release his name. 

A friend said Zakall's family had asked her and others not to speak in more detail to the media at this time while they are in mourning. 

Zakall was shot and killed at a home in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive in Oliver on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Police have said only that they believe the shooting was targeted, and that an investigation is ongoing. No official suspects or motives have been shared by authorities.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

156966
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


159147


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >




Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody

Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new son-in-law.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to keep you in a great mood.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A
Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824
158535