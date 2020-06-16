Victim of fatal shooting in Oliver identified as Noah Zakall

Photo: Google Maps The shooting victim in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive has been identified as Noah Zakall.

The victim of a fatal shooting in Oliver Saturday night has been identified as 21-year-old Noah Zakall.

Castanet spoke to several close to the young man to confirm his death, as police had declined to release his name.

A friend said Zakall's family had asked her and others not to speak in more detail to the media at this time while they are in mourning.

Zakall was shot and killed at a home in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive in Oliver on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Police have said only that they believe the shooting was targeted, and that an investigation is ongoing. No official suspects or motives have been shared by authorities.