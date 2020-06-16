Trailer in Oliver went up in flames Tuesday morning

Chelsea Powrie

A trailer went up in flames in the Harmony Crescent area of Oliver Tuesday morning.

Neighbour Cari Toews caught the dramatic blaze on camera and fire crews arriving to douse the blaze shortly before 9 a.m.

Crowds gathered to watch the firefighters do their work. It is not yet clear whether the trailer was occupied.

Castanet has reached out to the local fire department for more information, and will update this story with more information when it is available.

This is the second event that drew authorities to the neighbourhood in recent days. A fatal shooting took place on Saturday evening just around the corner on Sandpoint Drive.