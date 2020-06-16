159297
158943
Penticton  

Trailer in Oliver went up in flames Tuesday morning

Trailer goes up in flames

- | Story: 302874

Chelsea Powrie

A trailer went up in flames in the Harmony Crescent area of Oliver Tuesday morning.

Neighbour Cari Toews caught the dramatic blaze on camera and fire crews arriving to douse the blaze shortly before 9 a.m. 

Crowds gathered to watch the firefighters do their work. It is not yet clear whether the trailer was occupied. 

Castanet has reached out to the local fire department for more information, and will update this story with more information when it is available. 

This is the second event that drew authorities to the neighbourhood in recent days. A fatal shooting took place on Saturday evening just around the corner on Sandpoint Drive. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159299
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
158404




Send us your News Tips!


153489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >


159292


Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A

Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new moniker Lady A, after holding a virtual meeting with blues singer...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...
Electric toothbrush
Must Watch
Kid uses and electric toothbrush for the first time.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness right at your fingertips.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824
159046