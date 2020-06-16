Oliver trailer fire Tuesday morning saw two residents escape, but dog succumb to injuries

Chelsea Powrie

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Two residents of an Oliver mobile home escaped a fire Tuesday morning and were treated by paramedics, but unfortunately their dog did not survive, according to Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham.

The fire department responded to the scene in the Harmony Crescent area around 8:40 a.m. to find the home already fully ablaze.

"It was also adjacent to a second motor home, close enough in proximity that it did have some radiant heat coming off it but it did not catch fire," Graham said.

"We had two patients that had exited already so there was nobody inside when we arrived on scene, so from there we were able to extinguish it as best we could from an exterior point because it was fully involved."

Graham added that sadly, a dog succumbed to smoke inhalation.

He explained that the fire is believed to have been caused by some cooking on a stove inside the home that ignited the fire.

Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes.

ORIGINAL: 9:50 a.m.

A trailer went up in flames in the Harmony Crescent area of Oliver Tuesday morning.

Neighbour Cari Toews caught the dramatic blaze on camera and fire crews arriving to douse the blaze shortly before 9 a.m.

Crowds gathered to watch the firefighters do their work. It is not yet clear whether the trailer was occupied.

This is the second event that drew authorities to the neighbourhood in recent days. A fatal shooting took place on Saturday evening just around the corner on Sandpoint Drive.