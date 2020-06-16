Worries over beach booze after one week in Penticton

Photo: Donna Ritchie Liquor-related garbage left on Okanagan Lake Beach Friday evening.

A new public feedback survey about open alcohol in areas along Penticton's Okanagan Lake has residents concerned, claiming the consultation period isn't long enough and has been skewed by bad weather.

Donna Ritchie lives on Abbott Street, near the beach and park regions Penticton city council voted would be allowing open alcohol starting June 3.

She walks along the lakeshore on a nightly basis, and was horrified to see cans, bottles and other alcoholic beverage-related garbage strewn around the walkway near the Peach Friday night.

"It's wonderful for responsible citizens to have a glass of wine or a beer on the beach or in the parks, but I don't think that's what's going to happen unfortunately," Ritchie said.

She thinks that mess might just be the beginning, and worries public feedback on the open alcohol rules won't be helpful based on just two weeks of experience, especially during these strange times and recent pouring rain and thunderstorms. The City of Penticton has allotted June 10 to 24 for feedback on their Shape Your City Penticton website.

"The weather has been pretty lousy and of course we don't have tourists," Ritchie said. "This is not reflective of what it's going to be like when tourists come in. It's not that helpful."

City of Penticton director of development services Blake Laven acknowledged the consultation period has come up against some similar concerns.

"It was brought up by many people that two weeks weren't enough and the pilot wasn't long enough and we haven't had good enough weather to really evaluate the issue," Laven said.

"When you look a what other municipalities have done like Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver they have designated the whole summer to study the issue, and that might be one of our recommendations back [to council]."

City staff will collect data after the official survey concludes on June 24, then present their findings to council.

"I don't think staff recommendation is going to be let's just keep it going forever, I think it will be likely we need to study it a bit more, or likely a lot of people thought it wasn't a good idea and things went sideways and we shouldn't extend it," Laven said.

"The hope is that it will be successful and we will get the opportunity to extend it further and study the results."