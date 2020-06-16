Okanagan Lake dam manager worried by weekend rainstorms

Photo: Castanet Staff Okanagan Lake dam earlier this season.

"That was a whole lot of rain."

Penticton dam manager Shaun Reimer, who regulates the water flow out of Okanagan Lake, said this past weekend of storms and precipitation was "very unfortunate" for water levels and flood risk, leaving the lake 22 centimetres above full pool as of Monday.

"We came up by about seven centimetres, and if I translate that to volume, that's about five per cent of what we normally get on an annual basis. We got it in one weekend, and almost all of it rain," Reimer said.

Full pool for Okanagan Lake is 342.48 metres above sea level.

"Prior to this weekend the lake was levelling off, and it was looking much better," Reimer said, explaining the lake was 15 centimetres above full pool.

"We never really want to go to full pool but that was a level we had gotten to, or close to, in a lot of years in history. But then we get this big bump of seven centimetres, then it's much more problematic and certainly people are going to start to have to think about sandbags if they hadn't up until now."

Levels are currently slightly over where they were at the peak of the 2018 floods but still well under half a metre below levels during the floods of 2017.

Reimer said dam water flow is already over its designed maximum.

"We don't have a lot of room. I could open it up one or two metres per second, but the trouble with that is it starts having impacts down below and the impacts to Okanagan Lake is almost negligible," Reimer said, explaining that even a small increase in dam flow would barely affect Okanagan Lake levels but could be devastating to downstream waterways.

Warm weather in the forecast is good news, but Reimer warns property owners to be vigilant. He is hopeful for dry, mild weather this week, to mitigate flood risks.

Boaters are asked to be careful and slow down along the lake to prevent wave action, and lakeshore properties, especially older ones with docks and lawns, should start to prepare.

"Each individual needs to evaluate their own circumstance. People need to understand that we are so vulnerable to more rainfall right now," Reimer said.

"Pay attention to the weather, what's coming up. If you think that if the lake goes higher that you're going to be in trouble, then really watch what the weather is doing."