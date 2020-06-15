Photographers, bird watchers asked to stay clear of stressed-out nesting burrowing owls

Photo: Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC Burrowing owls are being stressed out by photographers getting too close, causing the conservation society responsible for them to worry they may abandon their nests.

It's nesting season for endangered burrowing owls in the South Okanagan, and unfortunately, photographers and birdwatchers are stressing them out to the point that the conservation society responsible for their wellbeing has put out a public plea to leave them alone.

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC is working to bring back the species that is currently listed as extinct in the province. They work tirelessly to create burrows, rear and band young, and track the progress of returning owls.

They do their work at a variety of nesting sites around the South Okanagan.

"Unfortunately, at a couple of our sites we have been having problems with photographers harassing the owls. As in, walking right up to nests and making perch points for better photos," reads a statement shared on the organization's Facebook page.

"I know that 95 per cent of wildlife photographers follow the rules and respect the animals they are trying to photograph but that 5 per cent is a big problem for us."

Different birds react differently to stress from humans, and even if a photographer thinks they aren't disturbing the animal, they could be causing it to decide to abandon its nest.

"If photographers continue to be a problem at known burrowing owl sites, we are going to have to

abandon those sites. That means there won’t be owls at the sites to photograph, but it also means that we will need to find another sliver of intact habitat for the owls and intact grassland is hard to find. We will also need to dig in new burrows, which is both expensive and time consuming."

They hope that wildlife enthusiasts and photographers will spread the word.

Anyone who finds a burrowing owl in the wild should stay at least 50 metres back, especially April to August when they are nesting. Harassing burrowing owls is illegal under the BC Wildlife Act.

"If you have photographed or have seen a burrowing owl and you are not sure if this is a known release

or perhaps a new owl returning in a new site, please reach us as this will help with our reintroduction

program," the organization asks.

Contact the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC at [email protected] or click here for more information.