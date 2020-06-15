Small Black Lives Matter rally held in Osoyoos this weekend

Photo: Sophie Gray/Local Journalism Initiative Cavelle Lennon and Mckia Seebaran hold up signs at a rally in Osoyoos on Saturday evening.

A small rally was held on Main Street outside Shoppers Drug Mart in Osoyoos on Saturday evening, to shed light on the existence of racism in small towns.

Many honked and waved in support of the group of women gathered together with signs boasting various quotes and anti-racism statements. But a few minutes after the peaceful rally began, a car carrying multiple passengers allegedly yelled profanities and gestured rudely at protesters.

“When I saw those negative comments, it just made me so upset. It makes me feel like crying. It brings back all that hurt,” said Cavelle Lennon, the organizer of the protest, standing behind a sign that read “racism doesn’t freeze in a small town.”

Lennon, a Black Osoyoos resident, said she’s experienced racism in this small town many times. She described people crossing to the other side of the road just so they don’t have to walk past her on the sidewalk.

“You’d think in 2020 they’d change,” she said, as her eyes welled up with tears. “You want to be free with everybody.”

But Lennon and her supporters did not let the negative experience stop them. The group grew to roughly 10 before the end of the evening, with other locals and a few women visiting from Vancouver joining in.

The group tried to keep the rally positive. The original goal, said Lennon, was to spark conversation on the matter of racism in small towns. She organized the event after getting support from friends who also felt compelled to speak up.

“We don’t talk about these things too often. We should, for all people,” said Lennon. “Not only Black, but everybody should come together, unite as one. When there’s coronavirus, everybody’s helping each other, yet you find some way to share hate still? It’s beyond me.”