Penticton  

Princeton RCMP seeking missing elderly woman after personal effects found by Similkameen River

Missing 70-year-old sought

Princeton RCMP are seeking the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman after her personal effects were found on the banks of the Similkameen River in Hedley this weekend. 

Diane Marie Latulippe, 70, was las seen at the Old Mountain RV Park in Hedley on the morning of June 7. Some of her belongings were found near the river on June 12. 

Latulippe is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Slim build
  • Brown eyes
  • 5’5" tall
  • Grey slightly shorter than shoulder length hair

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file number 2020-848.
 

