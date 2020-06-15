Bob Ross exhibit cancelled due to virus back on in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Bob Ross exhibit gets new opening date in Penticton.

It’s almost time for what will be the biggest and happiest exhibit to come to the Penticton Art Gallery. The gallery will host “Happy Little Accidents,” an exhibition of 32 original paintings by pop-culture icon Bob Ross.

The socially-distanced opening reception will take place Saturday, July 4 from 2 to 10 p.m.

The Bob Ross exhibit was supposed to open with a dance party on March 21 but the Coronavirus closed the gallery and every exhibition that was scheduled.

“Three days from opening the Bob Ross exhibit we had to close. It’s actually a blessing that we could delay the opening until now because I think we can share this wonderful exhibit with more people,” said Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford.

“I couldn’t think of a more fitting opening day than July 4 for the most famous American speed painter.”

“With things being what they are, we have completely reworked our opening reception to conform to all the provincially recommended safety measures to help direct visitors single file, one way safely through the exhibition spaces,” said Crawford. Fifty people will be allowed in at a time.

But don’t worry about being bored, waiting to get in.

There will be plenty of entertainment going on outside of the gallery for the opening celebration.

There will be live music by local talents Ari Neufeld, Maiya Robbie, The Lee Holland Band and DJ Splendid Bastard in the parking lot as well as live painting from a certified Ross instructor. There are three bubble shows from Bubble Wonders, and a giant Bob inspired paint-by-numbers community mural happening that day.

“It’s going to be a great time. Lots of fun for the whole family,” he said.

The exhibition will be the first of its kind in Canada and the largest showings of Bob Ross paintings ever held in a public museum, said Crawford.

Ross is the soft-spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about 26 TV minutes, using big brushes and cooing soothing words like “you can do it” to his audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.

“I’m really curious about the phenomenon of Bob Ross,” Crawford said, explaining he was inspired by a New York Times article printed earlier this year that set out to find the Bob Ross painting collection.

Ross passed away from cancer in 1995.

The American artist painted more than 1,000 landscapes for his show, The Joy of Painting, which ran 31 seasons and 403 episodes on PBS from 1983 to 1994. He never collected a salary for it.

Ross’s paintings were never sold either.

“His paintings were just sitting in a room in New York,” said Crawford.

Crawford said he reached out to the company that owns the Ross images and paintings and pitched his idea for an exhibition. They agreed to it, much to Crawford’s delight.

Ross was the ‘gateway drug that got many hooked on art, including Crawford, he said.

When people come to tour the exhibit, they can watch episodes of Ross’s that match the painting they are looking at.

“We will be screening videos of Bob painting so people can watch the painting come to life before their eyes,” said Crawford.

The gallery has two other exhibitions at this time that pair nicely with Ross's art, said Crawford.

In the front gallery will be "The History of Speed Painting in Canada" featuring paintings by Levine Flexhaug, Canada’s original speed painter and the other exhibit is "En Game Air" featuring gamer-artists who paint video game landscapes.

“These artists paint virtual landscapes. It makes you think, what is reality and can reality be found inside a game?”

A sponsorship wall is going up, inviting individuals and businesses to buy “a happy little square” to support the gallery’s children’s programming at $20 per square.

The Bob Ross exhibition will run July 4 to Sept. 13.