Penticton family-friendly activities re-opening for locals to enjoy

Photo: Contributed Family-friendly activities for locals to enjoy this summer.

“Be A Tourist in Your Own Town” is a 10-part collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton, highlighting ways to enjoy the city. Watch for it every Monday morning.

With more family-friendly activities starting to re-open, locals have lots of options for fun this summer.

On June 1, the yellow caution tape came down on playgrounds, much to the glee of children eager to swing, climb and slide again after two months of not being allowed.

Now splash pads and spray parks are starting to open, just in time for summer to arrive.

Family-oriented businesses are re-opening too.

One of Penticton’s top family attractions, LocoLanding Adventure Park, is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have six of our 10 activities available this year,” said LocoLanding owner Diana Stirling. “Primarily, it is the inflatables that we won’t have this season. But we definitely have some wonderful options for the whole family including our new mini golf course, go-carts, the high ropes, bumper boats and more.”

LocoLanding staff have been trained in all the new cleaning protocols and they wear safety shields on their baseball caps, gloves as well as masks designed exclusively for LocoLanding employees.

“Since opening, we’ve had some really great feedback from families about how safe they felt enjoying the park and how good it was to be back,” she said.

LocoLanding employs teenagers who have had to adjust to wearing new protection and keeping up with protocols.

“I’m really proud of my staff and what a great job they are doing. I’m also grateful to the customers who have been so kind to the staff through these changes.”

Sterling also thanks locals for their ongoing support.

“I’m very proud to be part of this community.”

Sterling is in the business of fun, also owning two ice cream shops -- Lickity Splitz and the iconic Peach as well as being a partner in Coyote Cruises.

At Lickity Splitz, she has put in a partition so there is one way in and one way out.

“It’s been great. Customers still get that fun experience where they can view all the flavours. We are now making all the waffle cones in house so you get that delicious smell of waffles when you come in.”

At the Peach, she’s excited to be introducing the sixth Crazy Shake, called the Dino Smore, with a dessert topping made by Fergy from Nautical Dog.

Stirling is also looking to summer and one of Penticton’s bucket list activities -- floating down the Okanagan River channel.

Coyote Cruises floatie rentals and concession is opening June 27, better than ever, said Stirling.

“We have singles, doubles and quads for rent and our buses are brand new and painted,” said Stirling. Locals and visitors alike are used to seeing the blue buses shuttle floaters around. These buses have a whole new look, she added.

This year, Coyote Cruises is also offering online bookings which means you can skip the line, go right to the float shack and head out on the channel.

Coyote Cruises did a survey of channel users and estimated that over 100,000 people float down the channel each year.

Another popular family-friendly business is Hoodoo Adventures which offers indoor rock climbing, bike and paddle rentals as well as guided tours and training.

Hoodoo has re-opened their climbing gym, by appointment only.

“There are three- 1.5 hour time slots available each day to give us time to clean in between,” said owner Lyndie Hill. “It's been going great. Many families have come in and really enjoyed the experience since we've re-opened, as they get the whole place to themselves.”

Hoodoo Adventure has also come up with a great way for families or friends to adventure together safely.

Calling it ‘Adventuring in Your Bubble,’ Hoodoo is offering private tours for groups of six for the price of four.

“We are lucky enough to call this world class destination home, let’s take you on a world class experience in our backyard,” said Hill.

“A shuttle to Glenfir to ride down the KVR through the tunnel and vineyards back to Penticton is a great option and the perfect length ride for young kids,” she suggested. “Getting out in a double kayak with your kids to explore the lake is a great activity or the hiking trails are endless and there is some great geocaching that is easy to access for all abilities.”

Hill wanted to find a way to thank locals for their support and is coming up with a local monthly discount on all rentals.

When COVID-19 shut down her business, she still wanted a way to connect to customers. She came up with a virtual challenge that allows families and/or friends to complete challenges across Penticton’s trails.

There will be a new challenge available July 1 and there is still time to get the June challenge done too, she said.

“We always make sure that there are family friendly trail destinations available and we will have a special kids’ draws this summer as well.”

Penticton is a premier destination for tourists around the world but this summer, locals have the advantage of more space and time and less crowds to enjoy all this two-lake city has to offer.