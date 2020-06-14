One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Oliver

Photo: Brendan Kergin

One man is dead following what police believe was a targeted shooting in the southern Okanagan town of Oliver.

Oliver RCMP received a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night (June 13) at a home in the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive, according to a press release.

When police arrived at the house, located on the eastern side of the town, they found a man, already dead.

Currently the Southeast Major Crime Unit has control of the investigation. While the investigation is still young, police believe it was a targeted incident.

"No danger to the public at large exists," the RCMP state in the release.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 1-877-987-8477.