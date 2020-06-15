Keremeos resident captures rare photo of a snake eating a snake

159297
Keremeos resident Robert and his wife were out for a walk on the Similkameen River Trail recently when they captured a rare moment; a snake snacking on another snake. 

Robert and his wife recently moved to the area and say they took their dog out for a walk.

"I spotted the snakes at the side of the trail and had to take a closer look," says Robert, who didn't want to share his last name. 

He says the pair was shocked to observe the incident unfold in front of their eyes. 

"We had never seen anything like it before except maybe on National Geographic," adds Robert. 

Castanet reached out to biologist and snake expert, Mike Dunn to identify the snake in the picture.

"After taking a good look at the photo and conferring with some of my colleagues it appears to be a yellow-bellied racer eating a western terrestrial gartersnake." 

According to Reptiles of British Columbia, western yellow-bellied racers use their excellent eyesight to hunt down a variety of prey. 

Robert says the western terrestrial gartersnake was still fighting back wiggling back and forth, "both snakes were approximately the same size and it was quite unbelievable to witness."

"A very interesting event to see and photograph," adds Dunn.

The new Keremeos residents say they love nature and were lucky to experience something like this and feel most people don't get a chance to observe something like this in the wild.

"I was able to get quite close to take the picture as the predator was going nowhere fast with that mouthful."

