Coyote Cruises seeking 5-year lease from City of Penticton

Photo: Contributed Coyote Cruises seeking five year lease from city.

Penticton city council will discuss giving Coyote Cruises a five-year license renewal to operate one of Penticton’s most popular attractions.

City staff are recommending that council approve the five-year license for Coyote Cruise Limited Partnership for the use of the city park land and the building that sits at 215 Riverside Drive for the purpose of floatie rentals, food concession and transportation services for channel users.

The renewal agreement would begin June 17 at a cost of $4,389 per year.

Council will vote at its meeting on Tuesday.

Staff suggested the five-year renewal as it was evident Coyote Cruises had already invested, and were prepared to continue to invest significant money and time into the building and property," reads the report to council.

"Coyote Cruises and City staff have negotiated an agreement which is now ready for final approval and execution," the report adds.

The city will continue to be responsible for the maintenance of the building and the surrounding grounds, garbage and recycling, and will provide a portable washroom during the busy months of July and August.

The Penticton Indian Band’s economic development arm, the Ku’l Group, operates Coyote Cruises. They were before council in 2019 seeking a 20-year lease at Riverside Park so the business could obtain financing for a series of ambitious improvements.

But the request for a 20 year lease was dropped after going through a public engagement process.

Overall, the feedback from the public resulted in 63 per cent of participants supporting moving the lease request forward with 25 per cent of participants wanting more information and nine per cent of participants who did not support the lease under any circumstances.

In the staff report to council, the City said that "after many discussions with the operators of Coyote Cruises, the city suggested it would be more desirable by the public and the Parks and Recreation Committee, to have a shorter-term agreement of five years."

Coyote Cruises has been offering tube rentals and shuttle transport for locals and tourists who come to enjoy a leisurely seven kilometre float down the channel that connects Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake.

A few weeks ago, Coyote Cruises announced it is set to re-open on June 27. There are new COVID-19 protocols in place including cleaning all the floaties after each use and removing some of the seats in the transportation bus to allow for more social distancing.

Mike Campol, director of projects and partnerships with the Penticton Indian Band’s K’uL Group said floaties will return to the water, but big party floats won’t likely be available to rent.

"We're obviously looking at crowds forming and how we can deal with that," he told Castanet in May, adding there will be an extreme focus on cleaning of their equipment and facilities.

In 2019, Coyote Cruises took a survey of channel users. They determined that 85 per cent of the channel users float on their own, wherein only 15 per cent utilize the services provided by Coyote Cruises.

The operators also determined that there were over 100,000 channel users last year. They advised city staff that the two existing building washrooms were grossly inadequate for the number of people that utilize the park.