158761
Penticton  

Livestreamed Osoyoos osprey nest welcomes two babies

Two osprey babies born

- | Story: 302643

Chelsea Powrie

An Osoyoos osprey nest available on 24/7 livestream has welcomed two successfully hatched babies this week. 

Ann Gregoire, who has been watching the nest since 2015 and started a Facebook group dedicated to the birds, said the nest activity is "so far, so good."

"The father is delivering fish fairly regularly to the nest which is a good thing, and the mother seems to be feeding the chicks," Gregoire said. "They're only a few days old so it takes a while to get into the routine but they seem to be doing quite well."

Last year, the same pair of ospreys had a tough time parenting, kicking eggs out of the nest and neglecting to feed the young one who managed to hatch until it tragically wandered off the edge of the nest, falling to its death. 

"Everybody is sort of on tenterhooks wondering if the parents have matured and if they have a better idea of what to do," Gregoire said of her dedicated livestream nest-watching group. "So far things have been going really well."

There is a third unhatched egg still in the nest that Gregoire says she thinks will either hatch in the next few days or prove to be a dud, which is not unusual.

As for the hatched chicks, Gregoire is tentatively positive. 

"They're too young to really know, a lot can happen within the first couple of weeks," Gregoire said. "But so far they are pretty much what you would expect in a chick that's just a few days old." 

Watch the ospreys live all summer here

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4103110
12623 Driftwood Court
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$775,000
more details
156434




Send us your News Tips!


158264


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Okie
Okie Penticton SPCA >


154280


TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.  
TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Fun way to mop
Must Watch
Man handstands and mops at the same time.
French horn and chair duet
Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
159046