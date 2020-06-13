Livestreamed Osoyoos osprey nest welcomes two babies

Chelsea Powrie

An Osoyoos osprey nest available on 24/7 livestream has welcomed two successfully hatched babies this week.

Ann Gregoire, who has been watching the nest since 2015 and started a Facebook group dedicated to the birds, said the nest activity is "so far, so good."

"The father is delivering fish fairly regularly to the nest which is a good thing, and the mother seems to be feeding the chicks," Gregoire said. "They're only a few days old so it takes a while to get into the routine but they seem to be doing quite well."

Last year, the same pair of ospreys had a tough time parenting, kicking eggs out of the nest and neglecting to feed the young one who managed to hatch until it tragically wandered off the edge of the nest, falling to its death.

"Everybody is sort of on tenterhooks wondering if the parents have matured and if they have a better idea of what to do," Gregoire said of her dedicated livestream nest-watching group. "So far things have been going really well."

There is a third unhatched egg still in the nest that Gregoire says she thinks will either hatch in the next few days or prove to be a dud, which is not unusual.

As for the hatched chicks, Gregoire is tentatively positive.

"They're too young to really know, a lot can happen within the first couple of weeks," Gregoire said. "But so far they are pretty much what you would expect in a chick that's just a few days old."

Watch the ospreys live all summer here.