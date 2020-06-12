159297
Penticton  

City of Penticton 'Sunshine list' of employees making over $75,000 annually has grown

City 'Sunshine list' grows

The City of Penticton's 'Sunshine list' of employees making over $75,000 per year grew in 2019 from 122 to 126.

A financial report going before council Tuesday outlines the list and details the salaries of each employee over the $75,000 threshold, as well as those of elected officials. 

The city spent a total of $25,217,406 on payroll and employee expenses in 2019, up from $24 million in 2018

The top five public salaries, including expenses, for 2019 were:

  • Mitch Moroziuk, general manager of infrastructure: $192,400.42
  • Donny Van Dyk, chief administrative officer: $190,037.34
  • James Bauer, chief financial officer: $186,966.56
  • Larry Watkinson, fire chief: $183,336.40
  • Bregje Kozak, director of recreation and facilities: $169,535.06

Mayor John Vassilaki received a salary of $77,472 and council members received $25,685. 

