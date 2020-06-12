159297
Penticton  

Penticton City Hall re-opening after lengthy pandemic closure

City Hall opening up

After nearly three months, Penticton's City Hall will be opening to the public again June 15 along with the Yards building and new bylaw offices downtown. 

Safety protocols will be in place along with restricted hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

“While all three buildings are once again open to the public, with the spread of COVID-19 remaining a risk, we continue to encourage residents to use the City’s online resources as their primary method of connecting with staff or when making payments,” said the City’s Communication Manager, Philip Cooper.

For interactions with specific departments and functions, the City asks that you note the following:

Development Services: Home owners and developers are asked to arrange an appointment for items that require in person discussions or transactions. Email [email protected]

Utilities: Residents are asked to use online or by phone options first. Where this is not possible, the Utilities Department is happy to assist between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday to Friday. Residents are advised that longer wait times for in person transactions are anticipated. Call 250-490-2489 or email [email protected]

Bylaw: Coordinating with City Hall, residents can drop by the new Bylaw Office located at #101 – 284 Main Street between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday to Friday. Call 250-490-2440.

Cemetery: Citizens with cemetery inquiries or requirements are asked to contact the department by phone or email to arrange a private in person appointment. Call 250-490-2477 or email [email protected]

Mayor’s office: The Mayor’s Office will be accepting guests by appointment only. Email [email protected] to arrange a time.

Public Works and Engineering: Residents are asked to use online or by phone options first. Appointments are recommended to avoid a trip to the Yards office when a staff person is not available. Yards staff are happy to assist between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday to Friday. Call 250-490-2500 or email [email protected]

Procurement: Deliveries are still being accepted at the Yards Building between 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

