Penticton four-year-old starts free library for local kids

Chelsea Powrie

A Penticton four-year-old boy has started his very own community library after noticing a need in his community.

Ollie Barker and his dad Josh constructed the free lending library at the edge of their property on Douglas Avenue.

Josh said he and Ollie had noticed other small libraries built around the neighbourhood during their walks, but had been disappointed to discover not many had offerings for children.

"Maybe one out of every five to eight times there was one and he would grab it and he was excited about it," Josh said. "And he gave me the idea, he was like 'I want to make my own, I want to make Ollie's Library.'"

Fast forward a month, during which Ollie helped his dad build the small structure that now stands at the edge of their lawn, and Ollie's Library is up and running.

The idea is that anyone can come by and pick out kids' books, videos and games, while dropping off others in return.

"It's blown up, people have been loving it," Josh said. "For the last three days when I've gotten home from work there's been someone standing here either looking in it or putting something in it."

Josh says the library will be open indefinitely, servicing the neighbourhood.

Ollie and his little sister check the library every day. Puzzles and books for kids can be dropped off at Ollie's Library at 237 Douglas Avenue.