Penticton  

Penticton distillery offering cocktail kits for the beach

Cocktail kits for the beach

In celebration of Penticton’s pilot program allowing public drinking on Okanagan Lake Beach and some other waterfront parks, Old Order Distilling Co. is re-opening its Martin Street distillery this weekend and launching a craft spirits “Beach Cocktail Kit”. 

Old Order's tasting room has been closed since early March, and other than working in collaboration with Bad Tattoo Brewing on hand sanitizer during the pandemic, wholesale craft spirits sales to liquor stores have been slow.

The Beach Cocktail Kit contains all the essentials needed to create top-shelf cocktails, and as an initial start, Old Order will be offering a Gin and Tonic kit as well as a Vodka-Soda kit.

"The kits include enough to make about six drinks in total with 375 ml of either Old Order's award winning Legacy Gin or Heritage Vodka, three bottles of tonic or club soda, sliced limes, two eco-friendly cups and even a zip lock bag of ice," said owner Graham Martens. 

"We are excited to re-open our tasting room and patio and have followed the protocols set-out by the province for service, but we really also wanted to celebrate this progressive step in our community and hope this leads to the further responsible enjoyment of our downtown Penticton public spaces. "

