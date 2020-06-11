School District 67 seeking new secretary-treasurer

Photo: Contributed

School District 67 is seeking a new secretary treasurer, a position that has been held for two years by Kevin Lorenz.

In a press release issued Thursday, the district announced they were searching for a new hire but did not comment on the reasons for Lorenz's departure.

Educational consultant Anne Cooper and Joan Axford, a retired school secretary treasurer who assisted with a recent SD 67 budget audit, will be working with district staff to create an ideal candidate profile to fill the role.

Once the profile has been completed, advertising and recruitment will commence. The board hopes to find a successful candidate by the end of July to start work as early as possible in the 2020/21 school year.

Board chair James Palanio said the secretary-treasurer is "a critical position."