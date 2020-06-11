159297
Penticton  

Reports of a jet ski and boat crash are false, say RCMP

False reports of jet ski crash

- | Story: 302521

A report published in Penticton alleging a collision between a jet ski and a boat on Osoyoos Lake Wednesday is false, according to RCMP. 

The report indicated the water vehicles had crashed on the lake during windy conditions, but the local Osoyoos detachment commander said "there was no collision."

"The witness advises the incident was simply two people on a jet ski that had become separated from the jet ski.  The wind and current was pushing the jet ski further away from them so they were calling out for help," said Sgt. Jason Bayda. 

"A boat from shore went out and took them back to their jet ski.  They were gone prior to any first responders being able to speak with them."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

153165
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4140788
61-600 Boynton Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$485,000
more details
153165




Send us your News Tips!


157845


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Okie
Okie Penticton SPCA >




Cooking gone wrong

Galleries
Cooking that can’t be salvaged.
Cooking gone wrong (2)
Galleries
The forbidden word in this home is ‘squirrel’ for good reason
Must Watch
Every single time someone says squirrel these dogs run to the...
Coachella and Stagecoach officially canceled, confirm California public health officials
Music
The 2020 editions of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals...
Bombatiel
Must Watch
Bombs away!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158624