Reports of a jet ski and boat crash are false, say RCMP

Photo: Pixabay A report of a jet skier colliding with a boat in Osoyoos is untrue, say police.

A report published in Penticton alleging a collision between a jet ski and a boat on Osoyoos Lake Wednesday is false, according to RCMP.

The report indicated the water vehicles had crashed on the lake during windy conditions, but the local Osoyoos detachment commander said "there was no collision."

"The witness advises the incident was simply two people on a jet ski that had become separated from the jet ski. The wind and current was pushing the jet ski further away from them so they were calling out for help," said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

"A boat from shore went out and took them back to their jet ski. They were gone prior to any first responders being able to speak with them."