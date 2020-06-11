159297
Penticton  

WildSafe BC warning Pentictonites of black bear on Munson Mtn.

Bear alert on Munson Mtn

A black bear has been reported in the Munson Mountain area of Penticton. 

The City of Penticton has received multiple reports about the animal, and it is believed to be "active" in the area.

"This is a very popular and busy recreational area, with the KVR trail close by," reads a statement on the issue from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen's WildSafe BC department. 

"Bears have a range of approximately 25 square kilometres, so the bear or bears may roam quite a distance while in the area. Keep dogs leashed, and stay alert to your surroundings while in the area."

For more information on living with wildlife and bear safety visit: www.wildsafebc.com

