South Okanagan thrift stores re-opening to increased demand

Chelsea Powrie

After a lengthy closure due to COVID-19, thrift stores around the South Okanagan are re-opening and many are finding that demand is higher than ever.

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Penticton was shut for 61 days.

"it was devastating, it means less homes we can build," said manager Trina Carroll, speaking about their mission of using funds from donations to build houses in the community.

She worries that they lost out on donations of furniture and other housewares that otherwise would have come to them.

"It was hard, and all that stuff goes back to the landfill, which we're really trying to get away from. So watching people put out 'free' signs knowing we could have that money coming into the store was hard."

But the good news is that ever since they re-opened last week, customers and donors have come flooding back.

"Lots of people pulled in with trailers saying they had [donations] in their back yard or in their garage, so it's been exciting," Carroll said. "We got about 210 cars last week."

The store is busy too, so Carroll said to expect lineups. Only about 20 people are allowed in the store at a time to adhere too social distancing.

Penticton’s Value Village is also open, and the Salvation army thrift store will be open June 17, all good news for organizations trying to keep used goods out of landfills.



“As a result of the pandemic, the need for affordable clothing and household items will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” said Major Paul Trickett of the Salvation Army. “During these scary and unpredictable times, we’ve remained committed to helping individuals and families in our community and we hope people will return to our store so we can continue that work.”

Carroll said re-opening is a thrill.

"It's been great. We're glad to see our regular customers back, glad to see everybody out and about wanting to buy used."

The thrift stores are opening with social distancing and cleanliness protocols in place.