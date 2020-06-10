159139
Penticton  

Summerland festival offers short film competition with prizes

Short film fest with prizes

- | Story: 302444

Summerland's Ryga Arts Festival is launching a playwriting contest with cash prizes for the winners who may or may not get to perform their work live, depending on public health restrictions. 

The Ryga Festival is one of many Okanagan events that have been forced to modify their plans this summer due to COVID-19. They have not yet decided whether they will operate in person in August or offer the festival virtually. 

This newest offering is a short play competition, with the winner getting to present on Saturday Aug. 22 either online or at an approved venue. 

"To get you started, you can choose to be inspired by these two ‘writing prompts’: the theme, 'Boldness' or include the phrase, 'THAT’S WHAT THEY MEANT' in your dialogue, or choose your own prompt to begin your play," reads an information release from the festival. "Plays must have parts for two to four actors; require minimal sets or props, and simple lighting. Playing time must a maximum of ten minutes."

Applicants must be residents of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, and can enter an adult category for 18 years and up or youth category for under 18. 

First prize in each category will be $150, second $100 and third $50. 

Three independent judges, whose names will be published when the results are announced mid-July, 2020, will adjudicate the plays. 

Submission deadline is Friday July 10.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4174806
3019 Ensign Lane
7 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details
158144




Send us your News Tips!


158264


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Manny
Manny Penticton SPCA >




Disney memes

Galleries
Disney memes to make your afternoon better.
Disney memes (2)
Galleries
Skating is better when propelled by a leaf blower
Must Watch
Genius, this boy has a need for speed.  
William Shatner rethinking doubts about alien life
Showbiz
Star Trek legend William Shatner is rethinking his previous...
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall
Must Watch
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall during sword fight with dad.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694