Summerland festival offers short film competition with prizes

Photo: Contributed Ryga Arts Festival launching short film competition

Summerland's Ryga Arts Festival is launching a playwriting contest with cash prizes for the winners who may or may not get to perform their work live, depending on public health restrictions.

The Ryga Festival is one of many Okanagan events that have been forced to modify their plans this summer due to COVID-19. They have not yet decided whether they will operate in person in August or offer the festival virtually.

This newest offering is a short play competition, with the winner getting to present on Saturday Aug. 22 either online or at an approved venue.

"To get you started, you can choose to be inspired by these two ‘writing prompts’: the theme, 'Boldness' or include the phrase, 'THAT’S WHAT THEY MEANT' in your dialogue, or choose your own prompt to begin your play," reads an information release from the festival. "Plays must have parts for two to four actors; require minimal sets or props, and simple lighting. Playing time must a maximum of ten minutes."

Applicants must be residents of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, and can enter an adult category for 18 years and up or youth category for under 18.

First prize in each category will be $150, second $100 and third $50.

Three independent judges, whose names will be published when the results are announced mid-July, 2020, will adjudicate the plays.

Submission deadline is Friday July 10.