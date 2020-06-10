159139
Penticton's SS Sicamous has lost all its revenue, and is seeking volunteers to stay afloat

Sicamous in troubled waters

The SS Sicamous, a buoyant museum on Penticton's Okanagan Lake waterfront, is facing troubled waters and seeking volunteers to stay afloat. 

COVID-19 has forced its closure and the cancellation of their bread-and-butter events. 

"We don't have any income coming in this year if we can't open up. The loss of our events, weddings, Jazz Festival, they aren't happening on the boat this year. We've lost basically all our income coming in," said SS Sicamous Society director Adolf Steffen. 

The ship is over 100 years old and usually opens its doors to the public for a peek into Okanagan Lake history. In a normal summer, they expect around $30,000 to $40,000 in revenue from admissions to the museum, with roughly the same coming from weddings and events. 

All of that has evaporated. 

"We normally have three paid staff and we are down to one now, and we might have to let her go too," Steffen said. "So what we are trying to do is get enough volunteers to open up for a few hours a day, four days a week or something like that."

Two types of volunteers are needed. 

"One is for helping with the public, cashiers and that type of thing, greeting at the door,"  Steffen said, explaining the other is anyone with construction and maintenance experience for woodworking, painting, plumbing jobs and the like. 

"We definitely could use anybody that has some experience and is handy that wants to help."

Steffen said any lapse in maintenance could spell doom for the boat. 

"The moment you stop maintaining it it will fall into disrepair and it's hard to then catch up," he explained. "The longer you leave it, the more expensive it gets."

Anyone interested in learning more about the SS Sicamous can click here, and potential volunteers can call 250-492-0403 or email [email protected]

