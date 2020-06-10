Upgrades to Summerland aquatic centre reach community consultation phase

Photo: Google Street View An upgrade for the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre has reached its next phase of community consultation.

The District of Summerland is moving forward with a public consultation phase to replace its outdated Aquatic and Fitness Centre, which has long been identified as desperately in need of an upgrade.

At the council meeting on June 8, council supported the selection of Carscadden & Lees consultant firm to commence the first phase of this project to run a community engagement process to assess what the public wants out of the facility, including a possibility for a primary care health centre on site.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the District of Summerland, School District 67, Interior Health and South Okanagan Division of Family Practice has also been executed. This formal document outlines the expectations of each of the partners as we explore potential development of a joint use facility.

Goals for the centre include a replacement pool, new high school gymnasium and space for emerging needs like child care spaces, youth services and other healthcare needs.

The District of Summerland is very pleased to be leading this collaborative initiative with partners who share our vision to create a healthy and resilient community,” said Mayor Toni Boot.

“In September 2019 Council and representatives from our partners introduced this concept to Interior Health and provincial Ministers and received broad support to continue the collaboration. Both the Regional District of. Okanagan-Similkameen and the Penticton Indian Band have written letters of support as well. Now, with the awarding of the contract, the necessary community consultation and engagement piece can begin.”

A plan for community engagement will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

"With COVID, we're going to have to work with the consultants to be creative to engage with the community, there's obviously some challenges," said district CAO Anthony Haddad.

"So we're going to look at some different and interesting solutions to get the feedback we need from the community."

More details will be available in the coming weeks when the consultation plan goes before council.