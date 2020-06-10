Kids climate challenge going online in Penticton

Photo: Contributed A climate change challenge for kids has gone online in Penticton.

A local Okanagan climate action group has moved their climate challenges online for kids in Penticton.

"Cool It! Climate Leadership Training” is an interactive program for elementary and middle-school students, which local group First Things First Okanagan has worked to bring into Okanagan area schools.

In partnership with the City of Penticton and Berry & Smith Trucking, they brought the program to Skaha Lake and KVR middle schools.

When the province closed schools due to the COVID pandemic, Okanagan environmental educator Ella Braden collaborated with other “Cool It” educators to adapt the workshop and its activities for online learning. Video workshop are now underway.

"I am pleased that online student attendance is high, and the students are very enthusiastic. The science teachers are able to moderate the student’s comments and questions, so the sessions go smoothly,” Braden said.

Students will now work at home to complete a climate bingo game that challenges them to carry out different carbon-saving activities. They can take photos of their actions as they complete BINGO with top students with the most actions receiving prizes and acknowledgement for their achievements.

In June, the student bingo card results will be sent to the BC Sustainable Energy Association, which runs the program, to calculate the estimated greenhouse gas emission reductions the students achieved through their actions.

The classes will meet online for a wrap up, act out climate charades, share climate action stories, and share results.

Teachers interested in the program can contact First Things First Okanagan at [email protected], as can any businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring more class workshops.