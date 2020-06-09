159139
Penticton  

RDOS shares spaced out timeline re-initializing facilities

RDOS lays out re-open plan

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has more details on its plan for a gradual re-opening of its many public facilities. 

"While physical distancing measures and limits to large gatherings remain in place, RDOS Recreation is looking at adaptations that may be established to reopen safely, in a phased approach," reads a news release from director Karla Kozakevich. 

The re-initiating timeline is as follows, with some already in place: 

  • Outdoor registered recreation programs: June 1 (i.e. yoga in the park)
  • Spray park- Okanagan Falls: June 12
  • Similkameen Rec Centre (Fitness Centre area only): June 13
  • Indoor/outdoor facilities for private bookings: mid-June
  • Summer Programs/Physical Activity Trailer (PAT): July 1

Private booking requests for RDOS facilities are required to include safety, site and food plans that follow Provincial COVID-19 guidelines, including limits on large gatherings.

The RDOS will be reviewing other services while continuing to monitor Provincial COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations. More information and future updates can be found here

