Penticton  

Backyard fire pits and more now allowed in Penticton

City updates fire ban rules

An earlier version of this article published June 9 contained errors disseminated through a City of Penticton press release. The City has since apologized for the errors and ensuing confusion and published the below updated rules. 

The City of Penticton has lifted the fire ban that was put in place April 7. 

The following types of fires are now permitted: 

  • Backyard fire pits
  • Fireworks (with an approved permit)
  • Sky lanterns (only allowed under specific conditions and with the approval of the Fire Chief)

Open burning can only be done with a permit from October 15 to April 15 due to the high risk of wildfire.

