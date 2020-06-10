South Okanagan immigrant group releases public statement against racism, intolerance

Photo: Contributed South Okanagan Immigrant Community Services has released a statement decrying racism.

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services has released an emotional statement following unrest and recent acts of hate worldwide following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group felt compelled to make a public statement in a stand against racism and hate.

The full unedited statement is as follows:

"We grieve.

SOICS programs, services, and policies seek to uplift immigrants and refugees, fostering inclusive communities. This work is inextricably tied to standing against racism and hate.

We have witnessed the pain and grief of the most recent victims of anti-Black racism and White supremacy. We join the voices worldwide in calling out the hatred and racism.

Canada is not an exception.

The horror of George Floyd’s murder, is a sharp reminder of a system and society that led to the enslavement and segregation of Black people; the displacement and genocide of Indigenous people; and in the midst of a pandemic, the unprovoked physical and verbal attacks on Asian people.

Racism, discrimination, intolerance – This negative mindset divides us and has no place in Canadian society.

We acknowledge a shared and profound sense of pain. We hear your cry. We stand with you for change – To be vigilant, to be silent no more.

Today, we renew our commitment to inclusive communities based on mutual respect and full participation of all people."