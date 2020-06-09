Woman reaches out from Europe to Penticton, seeking her long-lost grandfather

Photo: Contributed Sarah Caprez has just one photo of her long-missing grandfather, who she believes was born in Penticton.

"Somebody must know him."

That is the belief that has inspired a Switzerland woman to reach out from thousands of kilometres away to the community of Penticton in search of her long-lost grandfather.

Sarah Caprez is 21 and has spent her whole life wondering about her maternal grandfather, with just the name Daniel Hicks, a single faded photograph and the fact that he was born in Penticton as her connection to that part of her history.

Hicks and her grandmother parted ways very early in her mother's life, and her grandmother cut off all ties and refuses to speak about him.

"I think it was hard for my mother to grow up without a father,” Caprez said.

Now an adult herself, Caprez and her younger sister have begun hunting for clues about their grandfather.

"He could have other family now, which would be our family too,” Caprez said. "We don't even know if he knows we exist."

The task is difficult from so far away. From what she has been able to piece together, he was born around 1945 in Penticton and lived there for a time with his sister and parents.

He moved to Montreal in about 1970 — though where he was living in between those years is unclear — and was working as a line cook when he had a daughter in 1972, Caprez's mother.

"He was with my grandmother but they weren't married," Caprez explained. "He had some problems with infidelity and she decided to leave."

Since then, the trail has gone mostly cold. Caprez joined a local Penticton Facebook group to post what she knew in the desperate hope somebody may have clues.

"I think it’s just so hard for me, because I live so far away,” Caprez said. “I just think in these days, you can’t just go missing. There must be some trace to you….somebody has to know you.”

Cuprez has a single photo of her grandfather as a young man, and says while the photo is now faded, he had striking blue eyes, blonde hair and a skinny frame.

So far, Cuprez has been thrilled with the response from the Penticton community on her post, with many helpful and encouraging responses, but no solid leads yet.

Anyone who thinks they may have information to help Cuprez in her search can reach her at [email protected]

"And we are so thankful for anyone that might know something or even knew him or his family."