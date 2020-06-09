158636
Penticton's Nest and Nectar rebranding as 'The Nest,' and offering recovery fund to staff

Penticton's Nest and Nectar restaurant, well known for its brunch and more, is rebranding as The Nest, and offering a recovery fund to its temporarily out-of-work employees in the meantime. 

“We are excited to welcome you back to our restaurant when you are ready, introduce you to our elevated service and a refreshed menu that offers something new to Penticton,” said Randy Foster, owner of The Nest.

The temporary closure due to COVID-19 gave Foster time to re-evaluate the restaurant's mission statement and decided to get back to what matters most: A community-minded business that provides guests the best value for their money and an elevated experience.

“The ability to do that starts with our staff and making sure they are well taken care of. When we had to temporarily shut down due to the pandemic it was difficult on everyone, so I have created The Nest recovery fund. We will pool a portion of funds from each delivery, takeout and gratuities from those orders to distribute to the staff. It is important to me to recognize that the past few months have been difficult for our staff, who are like family to me, and help them recover,” Foster said. 

Foster, who has been in the restaurant industry for 18 years, strongly believes in locally sourcing food for The Nest’s menu. He has 11 Okanagan farmers that he buys ingredients from and a rotating menu that reflects what is in season to ensure everything is of the freshest quality.

They have launched a new website with options to order delivery or pickup, and is already open for dine-in brunch Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with socially-distanced tables and cleaning precautions. Dine-in dinner service will resume Thursday June 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

