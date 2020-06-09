159139
Penticton  

Fire crews douse structure fire near old Fairview Grocery

Structure fire on Fairview Rd

- | Story: 302253

Emergency crews in Penticton are responding to what appears to be a structure fire near the old Fairview Grocery, on Fairview Rd. at Conklin Avenue by the Anglican Cemetery.

Castanet's Chelsea Powrie is on scene and says it appears to be a storage shed and it  also appears to have been burned to the ground.

"Flames look out but it’s really smoky and smells strongly in the whole neighbourhood," Powrie says.

A neighbour said he heard multiple small pops, which could have been explosions, and said he believes people have been living in the shed. 

Castanet has reached out to the fire department and will have an update when information is available. 

