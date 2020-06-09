Renovated garden teaching kids about food security

Chelsea Powrie

Kids at Naramata Elementary school are thrilled with their newly renovated garden, featuring room for well over a dozen fruits and vegetables they will get to help plant, tend to and harvest in the summer and fall.

The project was first launched 12 years ago as a community garden, but was since relinquished to the school. Volunteer garden lead James Young is now in control.

"We've been adding plants and beds, and the plants had rotted out over that time period, but this spring we were able to get a load of lumber from Neighbourhood Brewing and refurbish the entire garden, and we had soil from Deep Roots Winery to help with that," Young said.

COVID-19 kept the kids out of the schoolyard, but that extra time actually allowed Young to complete the gardens. Some of the children came to help with the planting during the school closure.

"What has been really special is during the last few weeks, when the children were at home doing remote learning, we still had them coming in with their family, they would sign up for different times and they would help weed the garden, help Mr. Young when he was preparing all the beds," said Naramata Elementary principal Jan Ramsay.

"Just to watch their faces ... they really see that yearly cycle for the garden and it's very special for them."

Kids help with all aspects of the garden, from tending to seedlings to hauling sod and picking weeds.

On Monday, the kids got to taste the fruits of their labours ?— fresh-picked ripe strawberries.

"Sweet, sour, and a little bit bitter," said eight-year-old Otis, as he tried out one of the berries.

All of the fruits and vegetables grown on site will be used for school lunches and snacks for the children.

"Last year we harvested over 100 pints of strawberries and over 300 servings of lettuce and salad greens, about 100 pounds of potatoes and 60 pounds of carrots," Young said, among many other crops.

The kids are all invested in the growing process, going so far as to stuff fallen leaves in their coats in autumn to keep them from being raked up by groundskeepers, saving them for the compost pile.

"They were running back and forth across the school grounds with jackets full of leaves, to save for the garden," Young said with a laugh.

The program runs on the strength of volunteers like Young and local donors, and he said the biggest thing they need right now is more tools for the kids to work with, as well as adult volunteers.

"I've been supplying the garden with my own tools, so it would be lovely to get a wheelbarrow or two for the kids to use," Young said. "Any garden tools that you're wanting to get rid that are older but still workable, we'll gladly accept them."

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can email Jan Ramsay at [email protected] for more information.