Penticton philanthropist Neil Jamieson dies at 60, and is remembered for generosity, dedication to community

Photo: Contributed Penticton is mourning the loss of Neil Jamieson, who selflessly gave his time and money to the community.

Penticton is mourning the loss of Neil Jamieson, a tireless community philanthropist and businessman whose generous spirit shone through in his interactions with everyone he met.

Neil died peacefully at age 60 on Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was the owner of Underwriters Insurance, and left his mark on countless community projects and organizations.

"He really cared about Penticton. He did a lot of things over the years that nobody ever really knew about. Any organization that he got involved with he jumped in with both feet," said brother Don Jamieson.

Neil was a fierce advocate for local sports programs for youth includng lacrosse and hockey, and a longtime supporter of the Penticton Vees.

"NJ was one of a kind. He was always looking to help people that needed the most," reads a statement from Vees general manager Fred Harbinson. "NJ was proud of what we all accomplished together with the Vees ... on a personal level, he was so important to me. I leaned on him constantly for support."

Longtime friend Johnny Aantjes is also mourning. He remembers Neil's generosity at the Penticton Speedway as both a patron and a racecar driver, and shared an example of Neil's stubborn spirit from a decade ago.

"[Neil] was approximately 50 years old, and he entered into a motocross event at the SOEC, and I'm looking at him, thinking what the heck is going on here? He ended up crashing, in the hospital with a punctured lung, and he looked at me and said, 'That may not have been a good idea,'" Aantjes recalled with a chuckle.

"That was just Neil's nature, always willing to be out there doing something new, trying something, always willing to be participating."

Aantjes added that Neil was a huge part of getting the local breakfast program up and running.

"He had a mission to make sure kids don't go hungry."

Neil's brother Don agrees that selflessness was key to his personality.

"It's funny, the parallels to my father," Don said. Duncan Jamieson, their father, was well known for giving back to Penticton and even has a BC Hockey Hall of Fame volunteer award named after him.

"When I was younger, so many people would come up to me saying 'Hey your dad did this for me, helped me get through high school, helped me get through sports,' and that's the same kind of thing Neil did. He was generous with his time, his money, everything. He did impact a lot of people."

Neil fought hard against the colon cancer that would ultimately take his life.

"It was a long battle, and he was a stubborn son of a bitch, he battled back a couple of times," Don said. "But this one he just couldn't come back from."

Neil leaves behind his wife Michelle and son Jackson, among many other family and friends. An obituary page has been set up welcoming messages about Neil for the family to read, and a button to donate to plant a tree for Neil here.