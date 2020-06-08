158636
Penticton  

Summerland pair scores with $1 million in Lotto Max ticket

Local million-dollar winners

A Summerland couple has scored big with a lottery ticket worth $1,052,328.10, using the same seven numbers they have been playing the game with for years. 

Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt won the May 1 Lotto Max draw matching six of those numbers. 

"I started playing Lotto Max seven years ago," Bitte said. "I picked seven random numbers and have stuck with them since."

They discovered their win one evening just as Schmidt was about to leave the house for a hike. 

"He started yelling and I was thinking to myself 'What is happening,'" Schmidt said. "I thought he was lying to me."

The pair said some of their winnings might go towards some luxury outdoor equipment purchases like an electric mountain bike and a new kayak. 

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. 

