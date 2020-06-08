Penticton RCMP say they avoided anti-racism rally out of respect

Photo: Contributed RCMP chose to avoid anti-racism rally in Penticton Sunday.

Penticton RCMP were notably not present at Sunday's anti-racism rally at Gyro Park, which was an intentional decision according to police.

The Black, Indigenous and people of colour rally was spurred by an ongoing global response to the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Penticton's event saw hundreds of peaceful protesters gather and multiple speakers share their stories Sunday afternoon.

RCMP did not attend.

"We support people's right to peacefully protest. Out of respect for those who may find police presence emotionally upsetting, and not to detract from the message of the protest, Penticton officers chose not to attend," said Cst. James Grandy in response to media questions about the RCMP's lack of involvement.