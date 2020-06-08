159139
Penticton  

Guilty plea in violent Penticton beach attack that saw a man's skull fractured

Guilty plea in beach attack

The man accused of a vicious assault on Okanagan Lake in 2019 that left a man in a coma has pleaded guilty. 

Thomas Kruger-Allen was accused of fracturing Brad Eliason's skull on May 3, 2019 in Penticton, and assaulting others at the scene.

Eliason's wife told Castanet that her husband had been trying to intervene after witnessing Kruger-Allen, a stranger to him, harassing a group of youth on the beach where they were having a bonfire, only to be violently hit by Kruger-Allen causing his head to hit the concrete. 

At the time of the attack, Kruger Allen had been out on bail for a group assault outside the Mule Nightclub in August 2017. He was sentenced for that assault in July 2019, avoiding jail with a four-month conditional sentence and 18 months of probation. 

Kruger-Allen entered his guilty pleas to three of four charges laid against him for the May 3 incident: one of aggravated assault, and two of assault, according to BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin. No plea was entered for a fourth charge of sexual assault.

The matter was adjourned to July 20 to fix a date for sentencing.

Victim Brad Eliason spent time in a medically-induced coma and well over two months in hospital recovering from the attack. 

Kruger-Allen, who is in his early 20s, remains behind bars at Okanagan Correctional Centre, facing more violent charges including two counts of assault causing bodily harm, break and enter and uttering threats for an incident alleged to have occurred on Oct. 19, 2019 in Penticton while he was out on bail for the attack on Eliason.

