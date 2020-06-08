159139
Penticton  

Coroner investigating death of mountain biker in Penticton

Coroner investigates death

- | Story: 302165

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a mountain biker in Penticton over the weekend. 

Emergency crews were called to the Three Blind Mice area on June 6 at 11 a.m. for a report of a biker who had fallen off his bike and become unresponsive. The cyclist had been riding with a group. 

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the emergency. 

"Efforts were made to revive the 58-year-old Kelowna resident, however sadly those efforts were unsuccessful," said Const. James Grandy Monday morning "RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the man's sudden death."

Leah West, a Canadian indie-pop singer identified the man as her husband on social media Sunday morning.

"I am beyond devastated. My husband and best friend of 18 years and the father of my son is dead. A police officer came to my door last night to tell me he had passed away while mountain biking in Penticton," West wrote on Facebook. 

"I still don’t have cause of death, but they think it may have been a heart attack. I haven’t been able to see him yet. I’m weeping nonstop."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

158952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4131949
8970 Varsity Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
157444




Send us your News Tips!


158253


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Goldie
Goldie Penticton SPCA >


158293


Monday Eats!- June 8, 2020

Galleries
Scrumptious food that will make you want to take your lunch break early.
Monday Eats!- June 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Backward hippo
Must Watch
Entertainment Week in Review – June 7, 2020
Must Watch
Rob Balsdon’s Entertainment Week in Review for June 7,
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155913