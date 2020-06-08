Coroner investigating death of mountain biker in Penticton

Photo: Bike Penticton

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a mountain biker in Penticton over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the Three Blind Mice area on June 6 at 11 a.m. for a report of a biker who had fallen off his bike and become unresponsive. The cyclist had been riding with a group.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the emergency.

"Efforts were made to revive the 58-year-old Kelowna resident, however sadly those efforts were unsuccessful," said Const. James Grandy Monday morning "RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the man's sudden death."

Leah West, a Canadian indie-pop singer identified the man as her husband on social media Sunday morning.

"I am beyond devastated. My husband and best friend of 18 years and the father of my son is dead. A police officer came to my door last night to tell me he had passed away while mountain biking in Penticton," West wrote on Facebook.

"I still don’t have cause of death, but they think it may have been a heart attack. I haven’t been able to see him yet. I’m weeping nonstop."