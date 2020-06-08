159139
Penticton  

Police investigate arson at Penticton public washroom

Arson in public washroom

The Penticton RCMP are investigating an arson that seriously damaged a municipal public washroom this morning.

The Penticton Fire Department was called to a fire inside the men’s washroom facility at Okanagan Lake Park at about 6:30 a.m.

“Both men’s washrooms had been damaged extensively from clothing having been intentionally set on fire,” said Const. James Grandy. “The women’s washrooms were not damaged.”

The washrooms had opened just minutes prior to the fire being set.

The fire is being investigated as an arson, and RCMP are requesting any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to call them at 250-492-4300 or attend the Penticton RCMP Detachment.

