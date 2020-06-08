Penticton wineries adapting to COVID-19 and beginning to re-open with changes

Photo: Contributed

"Be A Tourist in Your Own Town” is a 10-part collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton, highlighting ways to enjoy the city. Watch for it every Monday morning.

One of the many benefits of living in the heart of wine country is to be minutes away from more than 40 wineries within Penticton city limits.

While tasting rooms have remained closed over the past few months due to COVD-19, many are opening their doors again, offering an even better, more intimate tasting experience.

In fact, Okanagan wine enthusiasts might actually benefit from the new protocols in place to protect against the spread of Corona virus.

Little Engine Winery on the Naramata Bench has re-opened by appointment only. Owner Nicole French has spaced out her seating on the patio and thinks the new personalized tastings actually enhance a customer’s experience.

“Our focus is by appointment which allows us to limit the amount of customers at one time for safety, as well as ensure each customer has an enjoyable experience. We have offered seated tastings under our covered patio, overlooking the vines, for the last couple of years. Our goal has always been to create a relaxing comfortable setting where you can sit down, and enjoy our wines,” said French.

Little Engine shared a video on their Facebook page, bringing the viewer through what a tasting experience would be like with our ‘new normal.’

“A member of our team takes you through our preselected flight of wines, sharing viticulture and vinification techniques, and provide insight into our history.”

French is feeling optimistic that this summer’s tasting season will be busy with B.C. residents choosing to vacation in sunny Okanagan.

“We are getting quite a few local travellers making reservations and further away B.C. residents are planning a visit later in the summer.”

Another benefit wine enthusiasts have been seeing through this pandemic is wine member pricing and deep discounts for half and full boxes of wine, along with free shipping and delivery right to your door.

Upper Bench Winery and Creamery has been providing online discounts and will bring your purchase right to your car upon pick up.

Gavin Miller, who owns Upper Bench with his wife Shana said both the wine community and customers have been amazing through this difficult time.

“We have tremendous local support,” said Gavin.

However, Upper Bench has decided not to open their winery yet, but continue to offer pick up and free delivery. They are also encouraging customers to take advantage of the new liquor laws and enjoy some of their wine at the beach.

“We may offer picnic boxes of wine and cheese soon,” said Gavin.

“When we do decide to re-open, the wine shop will be for purchases only and tastings will be conducted on our intimate sunny patio.”

The Millers have also made the choice not to re-open their restaurant.

“We have decided not to open our restaurant The Oven this season as we want to support our local, open year-round restaurant neighbours, who have had such a hard time during this global pandemic,” said Gavin.

Upper Bench Creamery, known for their delicious King Cole blue cheese, has formed lots of partnerships with restaurants across South Okanagan and B.C.

“Sonora Room at Burrowing Owl carries our cheese as well as the newly opened Naramata Heritage Inn, Watermark Resort in Oliver, See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls, Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek. In Vancouver, Provence Marinaside.”

Time Winery and Kitchen is Penticton’s first urban winery located in the heart of downtown on Martin Street. With a huge outdoor patio and open air indoor seating – it’s a great space to safely enjoy a meal and/or tastings of both Time and Evolve wines.

“Luckily, we have a fairly large space and the entire winery property is licensed, so we are able to social distance and still give our guests a great experience,” said owner Christa-Lee McWatters, daughter of the late Harry McWatters, the founding father of the B.C. wine industry.

“We have reduced the number of seats on the patio and in the restaurant to give everyone enough space. We have implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols.”

Now, parties of no more than six can try McWatter’s full wine portfolios in one of three stand up tasting locations as well as two sit down table experiences in their tasting room.

Since re-opening both the restaurant and tasting room on May 29, McWatters has felt lots of love from the community.

“The reception has been very positive. We have changed the restaurant concept to one of a burger and wine bar and we are very pleased with the feedback,” she said. “We are proud to be a part of the Penticton community and appreciate all of the support.” Offering mouth-watering burgers paired with Time’s famous fries are the creation of Chef AK.

McWatters is also optimistic about having a busy summer.

“People are craving to get out of their houses and experience the beauty of British Columbia.”

She too is going to enjoy being a tourist in her own town.

“Now is the time to be ‘a tourist in our own town.’ Explore all the amazing businesses, sites, activities, and attractions that our town has to offer.”