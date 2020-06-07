Kelowna man dies mountain biking on the Three Blind Mice trails

Photo: Bike Penticton

A Kelowna man has died while mountain biking the Three Blind Mice Trails in Penticton on Saturday.

Leah West, a Canadian indie-pop singer identified the man as her husband on social media Sunday morning.

"I am beyond devastated. My husband and best friend of 18 years and the father of my son is dead. A police officer came to my door last night to tell me he had passed away while mountain biking in Penticton," West wrote on Facebook.

"I still don’t have cause of death, but they think it may have been a heart attack. I haven’t been able to see him yet. I’m weeping nonstop."

According to Bike Pentiction, the Three Blind Mice area, overlooks Okanagan Lake and has over 80 trails in the network.