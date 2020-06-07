Protest against racism is coming to Penticton Sunday

Photo: Alexis Ringma Protest in Kelowna Friday.

Following rallies protesting racism in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Vancouver last week, a similar event is coming to Penticton.

Sunday at noon, people will be meeting at Gyro Park, where a number of speakers will be talking about their own experiences with racism. The rally will be followed by a march to the S.S. Sicamous.

“We want to educate our community on racism and how it's very real here in Canada and the Okanagan,” said organizer Autumn Vickers. She added the rally will focus on racism against black people, indigenous people and other people of colour.

Vickers said while she's received positive feedback about the event, she's also had racist pushback, which she says highlights the need for the demonstration.

Vickers is urging all attendees to wear face masks and maintain physical distance from each other, in accordance with COVID-19 measures.