Penticton group planting gardens to feed the needy

Chelsea Powrie

Free instalment and free planting: A new Penticton initiative is putting dual raised gardens into backyards with produce from one going to the owner, and one going to the local food bank.

The Co-Vic Garden Box Project is a Medical Arts Health Research Group initiative that has launched to great success.

"There's been a lot of people who have been wanting to start a garden for a really long time, and they just haven't had the resources or the time to get it going," organizer Sierra Hartmann said Friday, at the home of one of the recipients of the new garden boxes, Michelle Samuelson.

Samuelson was thrilled to sign up for the project after reading about it on Castanet.

"I thought this was amazing opportunity for us to get a garden but also to give back to the community, and provide fresh produce for the food bank," she said.

Her planter boxes were filled with various fruits and vegetables like tomatoes and melons, and when they are ready, the harvest from one of the boxes will go to local people in need.

"With everything that has happened this year, food bank donations have dropped off considerably and there's an awful lot of people that don't have access to fresh produce," Samuelson said. "It's hugely important and I'd like to be able to offer that back, to give back to the community."

Hartmann says 18 homes have signed up so far but they are hoping to reach 25. They see it as a way to help the community with fresh produce, but also help the people who foster the boxes by connecting them with nature.

"It's a way to support mental health as well as the food bank," Hartmann said. "We think it's a very holistic way for people to connect during COVD-19."

Anyone interested in hosting some of the garden boxes can reach Hartmann at [email protected], and any local businesses who may wish to donate time or supplies to support the project can reach her there as well.