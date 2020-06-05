South Okanagan conservation officers ask the public to be diligent to avoid wildlife killings

Photo: Contributed Conservation officers ask public to be diligent to reduce wildlife killings.

Conservation officers in the Okanagan are doing everything they can to reduce human-wildlife conflict during a difficult time of year and avoid having to kill the animals, and they are seeking the public's help.

Sgt. James Zucchelli with the Conservation Officer Service in Penticton said now is the time for residents to be diligent.

"Particularly right now we have these aggressive deer, and these doe deer are basically protecting their fawns and they are right in close proximity to residences and walking trails," Zucchelli said.

"People just need to take a wide berth around any areas that they know of in the past where deer were hanging out, in the city of Penticton especially, and keeping pets on leash is very critical."

He said there have been five incidents recently in Penticton that he termed "close calls," where aggressive does stomped and chased people out of the area where their fawns are.

"We want people to have patience and realize that this is only going to last for a month, a month and a half, and we don't want to be in a position where we are killing these deer, but if a situation evolves where the public is impacted by an aggressive deer or several incidents in an area where the aggressiveness of a particular deer we can identify has been shown, we will have to take action and that deer will be removed from the population," Zucchelli explained.

"We don't want to be going to that option every time, we want to give these deer a chance."

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in partnership with WildSafe BC and the City of Penticton have launched a map showing reported locations of aggressive does, updated weekly here.

"If people can just give them a wide berth, we're better off, completely avoid these areas altogether," Zucchelli said. "We're trying to keep people alert to the fact that you're putting yourself at risk by walking your dog in those areas."

The deer also lead to other wildlife conflicts. Predators like cougars and coyotes are drawn to areas with prey like deer and their young, and Zucchelli wants people to know that a cougar spotted in a residential area doesn't necessarily need to be removed or destroyed.

"It's a very rare circumstance where you're going to have a cougar that is seeing people as a prey source," he said. "Cougars are prey-fixed on animals that are on four legs with their spine parallel to the ground ... they're not looking at people as a food source, when there's a tremendous amount of deer, which is their natural food source."

That being said, humans can help avoid conflict by keeping farm animals contained at night, as well as dogs and small pets during the day as cougars hunt all day and night, although they are typically more active in the evening and at dawn.

People should also avoid feeding deer, and keeping their properties fenced against deer to prevent cougars from becoming habituated to the area. Other key habits include keeping garbage indoors before pickup morning, and cleaning off any fruit trees to avoid attracting bears.

Anyone with concerns about an animal, whether it be predator or prey, should call conservation rather than attempt to deal with it themselves.

"Let us make the call as to the behaviour of the animal," Zucchelli said. "We're trying to mitigate and minimize the conflict between people and animals. If people do certain things to try and prevent these things from happening, we'e not going to get into conflict."

Anyone experiencing a conflict with wildlife is urged to call conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277. More information on how to mitigate wildlife interactions on your property can be found here.