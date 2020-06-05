Penticton opening more public washrooms for weekend

Photo: Contributed
City of Penticton re-opening washrooms at public beaches, parks.
The City of Penticton has announced multiple public washrooms will re-open this weekend.
The following washrooms will be available for residents planning to visit parks and beaches:
- Riverside
- Skaha Lake Park (East and Main)
- Okanagan Lake Park
- 200 Block behind Main St.
- Jubilee
- Lakawanna Park
The city is also reminding residents to keep gatherings small with no congregating between groups, maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize hands frequently and dispose of garbage.