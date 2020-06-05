158636
Penticton  

Penticton opening more public washrooms for weekend

Public washrooms opening

The City of Penticton has announced multiple public washrooms will re-open this weekend. 

The following washrooms will be available for residents planning to visit parks and beaches:

  • Riverside
  • Skaha Lake Park (East and Main)
  • Okanagan Lake Park
  • 200 Block behind Main St.
  • Jubilee
  • Lakawanna Park

The city is also reminding residents to keep gatherings small with no congregating between groups, maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize hands frequently and dispose of garbage. 

