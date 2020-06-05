Penticton opening more public washrooms for weekend

Photo: Contributed City of Penticton re-opening washrooms at public beaches, parks.

The City of Penticton has announced multiple public washrooms will re-open this weekend.

The following washrooms will be available for residents planning to visit parks and beaches:

Riverside

Skaha Lake Park (East and Main)

Okanagan Lake Park

200 Block behind Main St.

Jubilee

Lakawanna Park

The city is also reminding residents to keep gatherings small with no congregating between groups, maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize hands frequently and dispose of garbage.