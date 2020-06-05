Penticton kid battling cancer gets cheers from nurses, doctors

Chelsea Powrie

A Penticton nine-year-old who has been battling a rare cancer for years got a surprise celebration from the nurses and doctors at the BC Children's Hospital when he finished his final chemotherapy treatment this week.

Wills Hodgkinson has been battling a rare form of kidney cancer that has spread tumours through his body since 2018. He suffered a relapse in late 2019 and had to start chemo for a second time, so this week's conclusion of his latest chemo was especially important.

"I had arranged it but didn't tell him it was happening," mother Neeley Brimer said of a special bell-ringing ceremony her son got to experience while leaving the cancer ward for, hopefully, the last time.

"When he walked out and saw a bunch of familiar faces, you can see in the video he turns around and he's like 'What's going on Mom?'"

Hodgkinson will still be in Vancouver for much of the summer, awaiting results of his latest round of chemo.

"He'll be sick for a couple of weeks but that comes with the territory, but he knows that he's done with the chemo," Brimer said. "If the stars align as we hope, this is the last time he has to be this sick."

The celebration at the hospital brought smiles to everyone's faces.

"It was nice for him to see some familiar faces and obviously the nurses are pumped for him. Going through this a second time is a nightmare and all of the staff at the Children's Hospital understand that ... it was a good moment for everybody," Brimer said.

"With all the ugly going on in the world right now, the response we received from posting that video was enough for me to realize there is so much good and love in the world."